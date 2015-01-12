MILAN Jan 12 Fiat-Chrysler
expects to add 1,500 new jobs at its Melfi plant in southern
Italy thanks to "extremely positive" results of its new Jeep
Renegade and Fiat500X models, the carmaker said on Monday.
Of these, around 1,000 would be new hires.
In a statement, Fiat Chrysler also said a temporary layoff
scheme at the plant would end, allowing 5,418 employees to
return to work.
The Jeep Renegade in December was among the top 10 selling
vehicles in Italy while the Fiat 500X has already received 1,500
orders, it said.
