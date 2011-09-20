MILAN, Sept 20 Italian carmaker Fiat expects to raise its stake in U.S. affiliate Chrysler to 58.5 percent by the end of this year after it achieves a pre-set performance target, the company said in slides on Tuesday.

Fiat, led by Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, currently owns 53.5 percent of Chrysler.

The final test is the development of a Fiat-based car that can get 40 miles per gallon.

The group, which reiterated its critical mass target of around 6 million vehicles by 2014, confirmed its 2011 group guidance which includes revenues in excess of 58 billion euros and liquidity of around 18 billion euros.

On Monday, Marchionne said the group had enough liquidity to help it weather the financial crisis.

Like other industrial heavyweights, Fiat has been hit by worries that a global economic slowdown would hurt its revenues.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)