NAPLES, Italy Dec 14 Fiat expects operating profit at its U.S. unit Chrysler to be at $3 billion in 2012, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday.

Marchionne, speaking on the sidelines of a presentation, confirmed a forecast which he gave in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Fiat's business plan sees a trading profit for the Fiat group in 2012 at 1.6-2.0 billion euros.

(Reporting By Alberto Sisto)