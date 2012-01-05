* U.S. Treasury set goals for Fiat/Chrysler in 2009

* Goal for new fuel-efficient car met this week

* Union healthcare trust owns 41.5 pct of Chrysler

DETROIT, Jan 5 Fiat SpA has increased its stake in Chrysler Group LLC by 5 percent to 58.5 percent as it committed to build a highly fuel-efficient car at a U.S. plant, the two companies announced on Thursday.

Chrysler and Fiat formally committed on Wednesday to the U.S. Treasury Department to produce the 2013 Dodge Dart sedan at a Chrysler plant in Illinois.

That commitment, along with proving late last month to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that the new Dart can achieve an unadjusted combined fuel economy of 40 miles per gallon, triggered the 5 percent ownership increase.

Italy's Fiat took over management control and a 20 percent stake in Chrysler in June 2009, essentially saving the No.3 U.S. automaker as it emerged from a U.S. government-sponsored bankruptcy.

"The acquisition of a further 5 percent of Chrysler is a fundamental step in completion of the integration between our two groups," said Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of both Fiat and Chrysler, in a company statement issued on Thursday.

The remaining 41.5 percent ownership of Chrysler remains with a healthcare trust, called VEBA, affiliated with the United Auto Workers union. The UAW represents about 26,000 U.S.-based Chrysler workers.

The shares of ownership are on a fully diluted basis.

In the last year, Fiat increased its share in Chrysler five times. Each increase was achieved after meeting requirements set up in its agreement with the U.S. Treasury in 2009, including reaching $1.5 billion in Chrysler vehicle sales outside the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Chrysler also paid back loans from the U.S. and Canadian governments six years early and exercised options to increase ownership.

Selling too many big cars, trucks and sports utility vehicles with low fuel efficiency ratings left Chrysler vulnerable to gasoline price shocks like the one that occurred in 2008, which coincided with a crippling recession.

The U.S. Treasury deemed that Chrysler's sales were concentrated too much in its home North American market. Also, it said the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based automaker needed a more fuel-efficient lineup, which Fiat promised it could achieve, in part because of its know-how with smaller engines in Europe, including with Fiat-owned Alfa Romeo cars.

The new Dart is adapted from the Alfa Romeo Giulietta hatchback. The Dart will be a four-door sedan rather than a hatchback and will debut next Monday at the Detroit auto show.

The Dart harkens back to a Dodge sedan of the same name from the 1960s and 1970s. It replaces the Dodge Caliber, which did not sell well and received poor ratings from reviewers such as the influential U.S. magazine, Consumer Reports. The Caliber was made at the same Illinois plant that will now make the Dart.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Matt Driskill)