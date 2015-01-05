Jan 5 FCA US LLC -
* FCA US LLC says December U.S. Sales of 193,261 vehicles,
up 20 percent compared with sales in December 2013
* FCA US LLC says FY 2014 U.S. Sales of 2.1 million
vehicles, up 16 percent
* FCA US LLC says finished the month of December with a 72
days supply of inventory, or 537,731 vehicles
* U.S. Industry sales figures for Dec. are internally
projected at estimated 17.3 million units Seasonally Adjusted
Annual Rate
* FCA US LLC says internally projected U.S. industry sales
figures For Dec. includes medium and heavy trucks
