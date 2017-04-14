AMSTERDAM, April 14 Car maker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is not holding any merger talks with German rival Volkswagen, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.

FCA is not at a stage where it can discuss tie-ups, Marchionne added, speaking at a shareholder meeting of the group.

Marchionne has long advocated consolidation in the car industry.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Valentina Za)