June 8 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's
Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne is reaching
out to hedge funds and activist investors to help persuade
General Motors Co to agree to a merger, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Marchionne has been emboldened by recent successes of
activist investors at GM and sees them as a means to consolidate
the auto industry, the newspaper cited the people as saying. (on.wsj.com/1RZSdw1)
Fiat Chrysler and GM were not immediately available for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
GM said in March had reached a deal with an investor group
over its balance sheet and governance and said it would launch a
$5 billion share buyback program in an effort to avert a proxy
war with the investors.
Marchionne has repeatedly called for shrinking the number of
players in the global auto industry to help sustain the heavy
investments needed to meet demands for cleaner, safer vehicles.
Marchionne has sent an email to GM's CEO Mary Barra about a
possible merger, but it was not the only such conversation Fiat
Chrysler has had with other carmakers, the Italian-American
company's Chairman John Elkann said in May.
Reuters reported in April, citing sources familiar with the
situation, that Marchionne was hoping for a big deal, possibly
in the United States, to plug the carmaker's weaknesses and
cement his legacy before stepping down in early 2019.
Marchionne's contacts with activist investors, however, have
not yet landed a patron, and a similar strategy could be used
with at least one European carmaker, the WSJ said.
