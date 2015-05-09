BRIEF-biOasis announces oversubscription of financing
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million
OAKVILLE, Ontario May 9 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Saturday that he had visited with Tesla Motors Inc, Apple Inc and Google Inc during a recent trip to California.
Marchionne, speaking on the sidelines of the opening of a Maserati dealership near Toronto, said he had met with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk, among others, on the trip, during which he rode in Google's self-driving car.
"I'm incredibly impressed with what that kid has done," he said, referring to Musk. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million
(Recasts with Venezuela bonds, update prices) March 31 Venezuelan government bonds prices sank on Friday as tensions rose following the annulment of the country's legislature by the country's high court this week while the Mexican peso pulled back after a recent rally. The price on Venezuela's benchmark $4 billion bond maturing in September 2027 with a 9.25 percent coupon bid down $3.42, driving its yield up by 1.5 percentage points to its highest since last August, at near