MILAN Feb 29 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles started production of the new Maserati Levante at its Mirafiori plant in Turin on MOnday, it said in a statement.

Levante, which will be presented at the Geneva Auto Show on Tuesday, is the first SUV in the Maserati history, the car maker said. The SUV will be launched in Europe in May and later in other markets around the world.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)