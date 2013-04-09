BRIEF-Xtant Medical Holdings Inc says Q4 loss per share $0.31
* Xtant™ Medical reports record fourth quarter revenue of $24.5 million, 10% growth compared to prior year period
TURIN, April 9 Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said the company is looking at ways to strengthen its capital base, while he hopes for more clarity on the merger plan with Chrysler by the end of this year.
"Even though Fiat has the necessary liquidity for the acquisition of the rest of Chrysler and to face a difficult European market, in the medium- to long-term we are looking at ways to strengthen Fiat's capital base," Marchionne said at a press conference in Turin.
* Hospital stocks gain, shares in health insurers mixed (Adds Brookings coverage estimate, conservative amendment pulled, quotes from analyst and panel chairman)
SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday that an injunction blocking the sale of its gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) to a group led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc has been overturned.