BRIEF-TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MLN CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS
* TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MILLION CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 11 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Wednesday named Daphne Zheng as chief operating officer of China and Paul Alcala as the operating chief of Asia Pacific, excluding China.
Zheng, who has been with Fiat for more than eight years, served as the managing director of the company's sales joint venture in China with Guangzhou Automotive Group (GAC).
Alcala, a 29-year veteran of Fiat, most recently was the head of China developments for the manufacturing and sales joint ventures in China with GAC.
The changes are effective immediately, Fiat said. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0 million - SEC filing