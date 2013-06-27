MILAN, June 27 Fiat could exercise an
option as early as Monday to buy a further 3.3 percent stake in
Chrysler held by U.S. healthcare trust VEBA, Fiat's chairman
said.
"We'll see on Monday, we have done it (exercising options)
in the past and will continue doing what we have done," chairman
John Elkann said on the sidelines of a conference.
Fiat, which snapped up a worthless Chrysler in 2009, owns
58.5 percent of the U.S. group with a right to buy 16.6 percent
more from VEBA via a series of options on 3.3 percent stakes.
So far Fiat has called in two of the six-monthly options but
has not taken ownership of the shares because of a legal
dispute.
The price of the stakes was determined under a formula
worked out in 2009 but Fiat and VEBA have since ended up in a
Delaware court arguing about the price of Chrysler.
The Italian carmaker has the right to call a third option
starting July 1.
At the same time Fiat is carrying out talks to buy the whole
of VEBA's 41.5 percent stake to take full control of Chrysler
with a view to merging the two companies and listing on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Fiat believes the Chrysler stake it does not already own is
worth about $2 billion, while VEBA puts its value at twice that
amount.
Merging the two companies would create the world's
seventh-largest auto group by sales.
It would also give Fiat access to Chrysler's cash flows to
help it make investments in new models to better compete.