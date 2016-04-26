(Adds CEO comment from conference call, details)
By Bernie Woodall and Agnieszka Flak
April 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday that a realignment
of North American plants to emphasize truck and Jeep production
over car output will be completed by early 2018.
He also said the company will build, by the second half of
this year, a new compact Jeep SUV model at its plant in Toluca,
Mexico. The new model will also be built in Brazil and China,
the company has said earlier. This model in North America will
replace the current Jeep Compass and Jeep Patriot SUVs.
North America accounted for nearly 90 percent of company
profit in the first quarter, as low fuel prices increased
consumer preference for pickup trucks and SUVs over gas-sipping
cars.
The new Jeep, the name of which has not yet been announced,
will go on sale in early 2017 in the U.S. market, Marchionne
said.
Production of the profitable Ram 1500 pickup truck will be
shifted to the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant from the Warren
Truck Plant. Both plants are in suburban Detroit.
Marchionne emphasized that no truck or Jeep SUV production
will be lost as the company restructures its North American
footprint. He re-affirmed that truck and SUV production will be
emphasized over the less profitable making of cars.
"As the relevance of passenger cars decreases in the U.S. it
helps profitability," Marchionne said on a conference call after
the company issued quarterly earnings.
He also said that when the reset of North American
production is completed, the number of workers represented by
the United Auto Workers union will rise, although there will be
temporary layoffs at plants such as one already announced at
Sterling Heights.
He re-affirmed comments made earlier this month in
Amsterdam, where the company is registered, that he expected to
have more news by the end of this year on its search for a
partner to help it build Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak in Milan and Bernie Woodall in
Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)