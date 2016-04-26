April 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday that a realignment
of North American plants to emphasize truck and Jeep production
over car output will be completed by early 2018.
He also said the company will start building a new compact
Jeep SUV model at plants in Mexico, Brazil and China. The first
ones will roll off assembly lines in the second half of this
year. This model in North America will replace the current Jeep
Compass and Jeep Patriot SUVs.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak in Milan and Bernie Woodall in
Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)