MILAN Oct 13 Standard & Poor's said on Monday
it had assigned newly-created Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
a 'BB-' long-term rating and a 'B' short-term
rating with a stable outlook.
The ratings on FCA are the same as those S&P previously held
on the company's predecessor Fiat.
"The creation of FCA as the new parent holding company of
the group has no material impact on the group's operations or
credit quality," the ratings agency said in a statement .
FCA began trading in New York and Milan on Monday.
Fiat completed the buyout of its U.S. unit Chrysler this
year and is now incorporating all of its businesses under
Dutch-registered FCA, which will have a UK fiscal domicile and
London headquarters, with operations centres in Turin and
Detroit.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Shivam Srivastava, editing by
Danilo Masoni)