Sept 10 FCA US LLC, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV , said it was conducting a safety recall of an estimated 1.06 million trucks to inspect and service wiring harnesses.

An investigation by the company has discovered that certain trucks may have steering-wheel wiring harnesses that wear because of contact with a spring, FCA US said. (bit.ly/1KG4hTl)

Such wear may cause a short-circuit that may lead to inadvertent driver-side air-bag deployment.

The company said it is aware of two related injuries but no accidents. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)