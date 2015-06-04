(Adds FCA acknowledgement of five missed recall deadlines in
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, June 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
, pushing back against pressure from U.S. auto
safety regulators, has told the Obama administration it sees no
reason for new public scrutiny of recalls affecting more than 10
million vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has
scheduled a July 2 public hearing on Fiat Chrysler's handling of
20 recalls for vehicles including Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV models
with fuel tanks that can leak and explode during rear
collisions.
The hearing would be the broadest the regulatory agency has
held to date and follows what NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind
has described as frustrated attempts by the agency to get Fiat
Chrysler's U.S. unit, FCA US LLC, to move more aggressively to
correct defects linked to fires, loss of control, unintended air
bag deployments and fuel leaks.
NHTSA instructed FCA to provide recall data by 5 p.m.
Monday. On Thursday, it released FCA's 18-page response in which
the automaker argued against the need for a hearing, given
changes it is undertaking to review and improve what it called
an already successful recall program.
"Our overall completion rate is nearly the best in the
industry," FCA said in the document.
"FCA US believes our approach to review and identify with
NHTSA input and implement changes based on the (lessons learned)
obviates the need for a hearing."
In the same document, the automaker acknowledged missing a
60-day deadline for notifying owners in five recall campaigns.
NHTSA spokesman Gordon Trowbridge said the hearing would go
ahead as planned despite the stance of FCA, formerly known as
Chrysler, to determine whether or not Chrysler is meeting its
obligations.
Rosekind stepped up NHTSA's enforcement actions after taking
the helm in January. The agency withstood blistering criticism
from Congress last year over its slowness to act on deadly
defects involving General Motors Co ignition switches and
Takata Corp air bag inflators.
The FCA recalls earmarked for scrutiny involve Chrysler
models dating back to 1993, including Dodge Ram pickups, and
Chrysler Town and Country minivans. Various versions of the
Grand Cherokee, one of Fiat Chrysler's most popular and
profitable models, are included in eight of the 20 recalls.
One campaign cited by NHTSA was the 2013 recall of nearly
1.6 million Jeep vehicles equipped with fuel tanks that could
rupture and cause a fire. Chrysler last month told the agency
that it had repaired about 21 percent of those vehicles.
