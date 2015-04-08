DETROIT, April 8 U.S. safety regulators said on Wednesday they had ended an investigation into stalling problems in older model Fiat Chrysler Automobiles minivans, saying the issues would not likely lead to crashes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into the matter last summer that could have led to the recall of 1.86 million Dodge Caravan, Dodge Grand Caravan, Chrysler Town & County and Chrysler Voyager minivans from model years between 2003 and 2007.

No crashes or injuries related to this issue have been reported, the safety agency said in a report on its website.

"The stalls occurring in these vehicles only occur immediately after filling up the fuel tank and happen at low engine speeds," NHTSA said. "The failure rate is low."

Fiat Chrysler and NHTSA received more than 700 complaints, including from some drivers who said their minivans stalled during turns. A petition by an owner of a Dodge Caravan asked for the investigation last summer.

"Given the need to allocate and prioritize NHTSA's limited resources to best accomplish the agency's safety mission, the petition is denied," the agency said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Paul Simao)