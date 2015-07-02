WASHINGTON, July 2 The top U.S. auto safety regulator said on Thursday his agency could take action on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's recall performance as soon as July 31.

Following a public hearing on the automaker's 23 recalls, Mark Rosekind, administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said potential action could take one of two forms: a consent order in cooperation with Fiat Chrysler or unilateral enforcement that could include fines and an order for the carmaker to buy back defective vehicles.

"You'll probably look for action very soon after the docket closes (on July 17)," Rosekind told reporters after the hearing. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Matthew Lewis)