MILAN Oct 30 Shares in Fiat fell more than 5 percent on Wednesday, triggering a limit-down suspension, after the Italian automaker cut its 2013 targets following a drop in Latin America quarterly revenues.

Fiat now expects to earn a trading profit of between 3.5-3.8 billion euros in 2013, the bottom end falling below an analyst forecast range of 3.65-3.92 billion euros.

Fiat shares last traded down 5.75 percent at 5.495 euros, their lowest level since July 8.