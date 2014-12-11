* Shares down 7 pct in Milan, down 1 pct in New York

* Two-year bond offers 7.875 pct yield

* Net proceeds from offers seen at up to $3.88 bln (Adds estimated proceeds)

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Dec 11 Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) fell sharply on Thursday as investors sold the stock after buying a $2.5 billion bond that converts into the carmaker's shares.

Investors were also making room to buy shares FCA will offer at a discount to the current market price as it raises funds for an ambitious five-year investment plan, analysts said.

FCA on Thursday priced the two-year bond to offer a hefty 7.875 percent yield. Investors in the bond will also get shares in luxury unit Ferrari, which FCA is spinning off and listing.

FCA also priced a sale of 87 million common shares at $11 or 8.8 euros -- a discount of 4 percent to Wednesday's closing price in New York and of 10 percent to the Milan close.

The group estimated net proceeds from the offers at $3.38 billion, or $3.88 billion if overallotment options are exercised, a regulatory filing showed.

Deals related to the Ferrari spin-off and proceeds of the public offering next year of a 10 percent stake in it will likely bring total funds raised above the 4 billion euros ($5 billion) estimated by Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne.

By 1442 GMT FCA shares were down 7 percent at 9.12 euros, not far from the price of the shares on offer and near the lower end of a bond conversion price range analysts calculate between 8.8 euros and 10.4 euros.

One analyst said the 8.8 euros share offer price had created a floor for the stock price, so people were likely to be selling the shares now to buy into the offer. A trader said investors were arbitraging between the stock and the convertible notes.

FCA shares have risen more than 40 percent since the capital plan was announced on Oct. 29 and hit a 14-year high this week on expectations the bond issue would be fully covered given the sweetener of the Ferrari shares.

UBS and broker Akros said the bond and the share offering were more dilutive than anticipated.

The carmaker wants to invest 48 billion euros to turn Jeep, Maserati and Alfa Romeo into global brands and take on Volkswagen and BMW by strengthening its position in the high-margin market for premium cars.

The capital raising moves have calmed worries about its ability to fund the plan, which aims to boost sales by 60 percent to 7 million cars and raise net profit five-fold by 2018. Some analysts however say it is overambitious.

FCA set the bond conversion rate at between 7.7369 and 9.0909 shares for each convertible note.

It can delay coupon payments until the Dec. 15, 2016 conversion date and can also pay them in shares.

($1 = 0.8071 euros) (Additional reporting by Francesca Landini, Stefano Rebaudo and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Evans)