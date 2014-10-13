MILAN Oct 13 Shares in carmaker Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles (FCA) opened 2.7 percent higher on the
Milan bourse on Monday, their first day of trading as a
newly-merged company.
Fiat completed the buyout of its U.S. unit Chrysler this
year and is now incorporating all of its businesses under
Dutch-registered FCA, which will have a UK fiscal domicile and
London headquarters, with operations centres in Turin and
Detroit.
FCA also made its debut on Wall Street, where it
will have its primary listing, opening at $9.0.
At 1349 GMT, FCA was up 2.4 percent at 7.1 euros in Milan.
The Milan and New York opening were benchmarked against the
Friday closing price for the predecessor company Fiat of 6.94
euros ($8.7).
