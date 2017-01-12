BRIEF-Hess forecasts Q1 Bakken production of 90,000 to 95,000 boe/d
* Chief Executive John Hess says expects oil prices to rise this year and into 2018
DETROIT Jan 11 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told Wall Street analysts on Wednesday that the company's chances of hitting 2018 financial targets are "significantly greater than 50 percent."
The targets from FCA's five-year plan ending in 2018 were initially set in 2014 and updated in January 2016. They include 136 billion euros ($143.94 billion) of revenue and adjusted net profit of 4.7 billion euros to 5.5 billion euros.
FCA had no comment on the remarks made by Marchionne as explained by the source. ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Diane Craft)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.60 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)