Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MILAN Jan 1 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement to buy the remaining 41.46 percent stake it does not own in its U.S. unit Chrysler from the VEBA Trust.
In a statement, Fiat said VEBA, a voluntary employee beneficiary association, would receive an overall $3.65 billion for the stake.
In view of the financial structure of the deal Fiat said it would not need to make any capital increase through a rights issue.
The deal is expected to close on or before Jan. 20, 2014, it said.
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.