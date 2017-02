CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 9 Fiat FIA.MI Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday that the company's target for Chrysler sales in North America remains at 2 million units, despite a weakening economic outlook.

"We'll be fine," he said after speaking to a business audience at the Spruce Meadows equestrian facility outside Calgary. "I'm confirming both a 2 million (unit) number and a $2 billion profit number." (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Janet Guttsman)