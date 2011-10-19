TURIN, Italy Oct 19 The chairman of Fiat Industrial ruled out on Wednesday selling the Italian group's stake in U.S. agricultural and construction equipment unit CNH Global .

"The company is not up for sale, I have no intention of selling interests in CNH to somebody else," Sergio Marchionne told reporters in answer to a question on interest for CNH from U.S. farm equipment maker Agco Corp .

Agco chief executive reiterated in an interview with a German daily on Tuesday he would like to buy CNH, adding he had not been so far able to persuade Marchionne to sell.

Fiat Industrial, the truck and heavy equipment arm of Italian car maker's Fiat , owns 88.9 percent of CNH. (Reporting by Gianni Montani)