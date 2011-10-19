TURIN, Italy Oct 19 The chairman of Fiat
Industrial ruled out on Wednesday selling the Italian
group's stake in U.S.
agricultural and construction equipment unit CNH Global .
"The company is not up for sale, I have no intention of
selling interests in CNH to somebody else," Sergio Marchionne
told reporters in answer to a question on interest for CNH from
U.S. farm equipment maker Agco Corp .
Agco chief executive reiterated in an interview with a
German daily on Tuesday he would like to buy CNH, adding he had
not been so far able to persuade Marchionne to
sell.
Fiat Industrial, the truck and heavy equipment arm of
Italian car maker's Fiat , owns 88.9 percent of CNH.
(Reporting by Gianni Montani)