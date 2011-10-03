* Fiat, Fiat Industrial to quit Confindustria on Jan. 1,
2012
* Fiat to produce Jeep SUV and Alfa Romeo engine in Italy
* Shares down 3.5 pct, sector down 4 pct
MILAN, Oct 3 Italy's largest manufacturer Fiat
SpA is to quit the country's leading business group,
Confindustria, as it believes the group's collective labour
contracts put it at a disadvantage on the international stage.
The move comes after a groundbreaking deal to boost
productivity and cut absenteeism struck by the carmaker last
year was subjected to legal challenges by a trade union and
after national legislation introducing greater labour
flexibility met resistance.
"Fiat, which is engaged in the creation of a major
international group ... cannot afford to operate in Italy in an
environment of uncertainty that is so incongruous with the
conditions that exist elsewhere in the industrialised world,"
CEO Sergio Marchionne said in a letter to Confindustria
published on Monday.
The letter, addressed to Confindustria leader Emma
Marcegaglia, said the resignation of Fiat and its sister company
Fiat Industrial would be effective on Jan. 1, 2012.
At the heart of the row between Fiat and Confindustria is
how far individual companies can stray from national labour
contracts to which the business group's members are usually
bound and negotiate alternative deals at a factory level.
Marchionne, who also runs Chrysler and is currently engaged
in contract negotiations with the U.S. United Auto Workers
union, has made 20 billion euros of planned investments in Italy
conditional on unions giving full backing to the new labour
contracts introduced at three of Fiat's Italian plants.
He has also threatened to move production abroad.
However, in separate statements on Monday, Fiat said it
would produce a Jeep-branded sports utility vehicle at its
Mirafiori plant near Turin in the second half of 2013, while an
Alfa Romeo turbo engine would start production in early 2013.
Shares in Fiat were down 3.5 percent by 0818 GMT, broadly in
line with the European auto sector , which was down 4
percent.
The stock has lost nearly 40 percent since the beginning of
the year, hit by worries about a U.S. economic slowdown and weak
sales in Europe.
A Milan-based analyst said the Confindustria decision was
"very clear" and unlikely to be turned around by Jan. 1, 2012.
The production decisions were already known and had no
impact on his rating or earnings estimates, the analyst said,
asking not to be named.
Last year Fiat and Chrysler said they would invest 1 billion
euros to build as many as 280,000 vehicles a year at Mirafiori,
including Jeep and Alfa Romeo models to begin production before
the end of 2012.
