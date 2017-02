MILAN Oct 27 Fiat said on Thursday it would propose the conversion of all preference and saving shares into ordinary shares to streamline the capital structure and simplify governance of the group.

Fiat said in a statement that it would propose an exchange ratio for the conversion of 0.850 ordinary shares for each preference share and 0.875 ordinary shares for each saving share.

"I believe that the simplification of the capital structure of the company would be beneficial to all shareholders and meet the expectations of the financial markets," Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said in the statement. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)