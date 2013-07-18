MILAN, July 18 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Thursday it had completed the syndication of a three-year revolving credit facility with 19 banks.

The final amount of the facility, first signed on June 21, has been increased to 2.1 billion euros ($2.7 billion) from 2.0 billion euros, it said.

"The deal confirms the strong support Fiat Group continues to enjoy from its relationship banks," it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Danilo Masoni)