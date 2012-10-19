MILAN Oct 19 Fiat denied as groundless on Friday a press report detailing an investment plan for its Italian plants to be presented by CEO Sergio Marchionne on Oct. 30.

Rome-based Il Messaggero said Fiat had shelved the idea of closing its Mirafiori car plant in Turin and was considering producing two new mini-SUVs in Melfi in southern Italy from 2014.

The Italian parent of U.S. automaker Chrysler will centre its new business plan around ways to boost production for export, the paper said.

In a statement, Fiat said the report was the result of groundless media speculation.

