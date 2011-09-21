MILAN, Sept 21 Moody's decision to cut Fiat's rating to 'Ba2' reflects the growing integration of the Italian automaker with its U.S. affiliate Chrysler, the agency said.

"Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that the creditworthiness of Fiat and Chrysler will become more closely aligned over time as the strategy and operations of the two groups becomes progressively more intertwined," said Falk Frey, Moody's lead analyst for Fiat.

The outlook on the ratings is negative.

(Valentina Za)