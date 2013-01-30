UPDATE 1-New Adidas CEO targets faster sales, profit growth
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct
MILAN Jan 30 Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday that its U.S. unit Chrysler would have slightly lower earnings in the first quarter of 2013 compared to a year ago because of production declines related to new product launches.
"We will be under-producing compared to the first quarter of 2012, so the performance of Chrysler in the first quarter of this year is expected to be lower," Marchionne said on a conference call with analysts on Wednesday.
Chrysler will launch a new Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a new Liberty.
Marchionne said the earnings impact would be a one time event. He did not provide further details.
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct
* Celyad obtains FDA approval to initiate the NKR-2 CAR T cells THINK trial in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* G4s plc - group's net debt to ebitda improved to 2.8x in 2016