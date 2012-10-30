* Q3 trading profit at 951 mln euros, above forecasts

* Fiat sees weak European market through 2014

* Q3 net debt at 6.7 bln euros, worse than expected

* Shares down 3 pct

By Jennifer Clark

MILAN, Oct 30 Fiat cut its full-year targets to the lower end of previous forecasts and said the austerity-hit European market would remain weak through part of 2014.

Third-quarter trading profit at the Italian automaker beat forecasts on Tuesday as a jump in sales at its U.S. arm Chrysler offset a growing loss in Europe, where the car market weakened further.

Trading profit rose to 951 million euros ($1.23 billion), above analysts' forecast of 910 million euros. Its closely watched net debt was 6.7 billion against a consensus forecast of 6.5 billion euros.

"Events of the past 12 months have reinforced out negative view of the development of the European markets," Fiat said, adding it did not expect the market to recover until 2014.

Trading loss in Europe, where competitors such as Peugeot , Ford and Opel are also struggling, was 238 million euros, double the level of a year ago.

Europe's debt crisis, government spending cuts and high unemployment have hit consumer budgets and sent demand plunging, with new car registrations in the region showing their sharpest contraction in 12 months in September.

Fiat shares rose initially on the back of the forecast-beating profit, but at 1103 GMT, the shares were down 3.1 percent at 3.99 euros, dragged down by the outlook.

"The trading profit is better than expected, and shares have fallen after the company's mini-warning on trading profit at the low end of the 2012 range," said Alessandro Frigerio, a fund manager at RMJ. "Debt is a bit worse that expected and the company reiterated its view of weak market conditions.

Fiat's bottom line continues to be bolstered by Chrysler, which posted an 80 percent rise in quarterly net income on Monday on stronger new vehicle sales, as well as by strong results in Brazil.

Investors who were looking for an update of future targets and strategy in the earnings release were disappointed, since none were forthcoming.

Instead, Fiat will discuss strategy and investment on a conference call at 1500 GMT.

"The choice is disappointing, but reasonable," said a Milan based analyst.

Fiat, under pressure in Italy to give an update on its business and investment plan, said nothing in the release about new investments.