By Jennifer Clark
MILAN, Oct 30 Fiat cut its full-year
targets to the lower end of previous forecasts and said the
austerity-hit European market would remain weak through part of
2014.
Third-quarter trading profit at the Italian automaker beat
forecasts on Tuesday as a jump in sales at its U.S. arm Chrysler
offset a growing loss in Europe, where the car market weakened
further.
Trading profit rose to 951 million euros ($1.23 billion),
above analysts' forecast of 910 million euros. Its closely
watched net debt was 6.7 billion against a consensus forecast of
6.5 billion euros.
"Events of the past 12 months have reinforced out negative
view of the development of the European markets," Fiat said,
adding it did not expect the market to recover until 2014.
Trading loss in Europe, where competitors such as Peugeot
, Ford and Opel are also struggling, was
238 million euros, double the level of a year ago.
Europe's debt crisis, government spending cuts and high
unemployment have hit consumer budgets and sent demand plunging,
with new car registrations in the region showing their sharpest
contraction in 12 months in September.
Fiat shares rose initially on the back of the
forecast-beating profit, but at 1103 GMT, the shares were down
3.1 percent at 3.99 euros, dragged down by the outlook.
"The trading profit is better than expected, and shares have
fallen after the company's mini-warning on trading profit at the
low end of the 2012 range," said Alessandro Frigerio, a fund
manager at RMJ. "Debt is a bit worse that expected and the
company reiterated its view of weak market conditions.
Fiat's bottom line continues to be bolstered by Chrysler,
which posted an 80 percent rise in quarterly net income on
Monday on stronger new vehicle sales, as well as by strong
results in Brazil.
Investors who were looking for an update of future targets
and strategy in the earnings release were disappointed, since
none were forthcoming.
Instead, Fiat will discuss strategy and investment on a
conference call at 1500 GMT.
"The choice is disappointing, but reasonable," said a Milan
based analyst.
Fiat, under pressure in Italy to give an update on its
business and investment plan, said nothing in the release about
new investments.