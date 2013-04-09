* European car market expected to remain weak in 2013
* U.S., Latam and Asia markets growing
* Marchionne does not expect to revise 2013 targets overall
* 50 pct chance of Chrysler buyout completion by June 2014
-CEO
* Fiat shares close up 1.6 percent
By Jennifer Clark
TURIN, Italy, April 9 Fiat SpA's
loss-making European operations will be further weakened by the
region's drawn-out auto slump, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne
warned on Tuesday, adding that the Italian carmaker may need to
raise capital after it completes a planned buyout of Chrysler.
European losses could be worse than expected in 2013, but
the company still believes it can meet financial targets thanks
to improved earnings from more dynamic markets in the Americas
and Asia, Marchionne said at the company's annual shareholder
meeting.
"For the first time in a long time, I can't see the bottom
of the car market," Marchionne said of Europe's collapsing car
demand. He spoke at a news conference after the annual
shareholder's meeting.
While Fiat does not expect to revise earnings goals with its
April 29 publication of first-quarter results, he said, "the
geographical distribution (mix) could change given the
performance of Europe."
Italian car sales fell 19.8 percent in 2012, when Fiat
posted a 738 million-euro ($963.65 million) loss before interest
and tax. The European car market is forecast to fall as much as
5 percent this year.
Marchionne also said Fiat may need to raise more capital
after it completes the buyout of 58.5 percent-owned Chrysler.
"It will be necessary to strengthen our capital in the medium-
to long-term," he said.
Marchionne said Fiat had enough cash to avoid a capital
increase to buy the Chrysler stake held by VEBA, a healthcare
trust linked to the United Auto Workers union. But after the
purchase, he said the company might seek extra funds.
Fiat may need to pay between $3.3 billion and $4.2 billion
for VEBA's 41.5 percent, based on an estimated valuation of
between $8 billion and $10 billion for the unlisted carmaker.
CLEARER IDEA
A 2009 agreement caps the amount VEBA can ask for its 41.5
percent stake at around $5.4 billion. Fiat has 11.5 billion
euros in cash.
Marchionne said there was a "50 percent chance" of the
Fiat-Chrysler buyout being completed by June 2014 and that he
hoped to have a clearer idea about the transaction by the end of
2013.
Fiat's road to full control of Chrysler depends on a
Delaware court, Marchionne said. That is because when Fiat
acquired part of Chrysler in 2009, the sale included a call
option giving Fiat the right to gradually buy up a 16.6 percent
stake in Chrysler from VEBA.
But Fiat and VEBA have differing interpretations of how
Chrysler's value is calculated under the terms of the 2009
contract.
VEBA says the stake is worth up to $1.7 billion, more than
double the $754 million Fiat has calculated. Marchionne said he
wanted to wait for the court ruling before moving forward with
any further purchases of VEBA's stake.
Chrysler posted earnings before interest and tax of 2.7
billion euros last year, offsetting a loss for Fiat's
mass-market brands of 738 million euros in Europe.
Fiat sees sales at between 88 billion euros and 92 billion
this year, with more than half from North America, and expects
to sell between 4.3 million and 4.5 million cars.
Credit Suisse analyst David Arnold said the carmaker was
likely to have to cut its financial goals because they were
based on a forecast of a European market fall of just 2 percent.
Arnold said the bank's own prediction of a 5 percent
contraction would also likely prove too optimistic.
"Earnings forecasts at Fiat are going down and will continue
to do so," Arnold said in a note to investors. Credit Suisse
sees Fiat's European losses widening to 750 million euros this
year, before interest and tax.
Fiat shares closed up 1.6 percent at 4.038 euros on Tuesday.