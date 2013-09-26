MILAN, Sept 26 Italian carmaker Fiat
will sell more cars in south America than in Europe this year,
Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera quoted Chairman John
Elkann as saying.
This will allow the group to invest in the production of
high profile brands which are manufactured mainly in its Italian
plants.
"It would not be possible to take the decision to invest in
high value-added products such as Maserati and Alfa if we did
not reach global dimensions," Elkann was quoted as saying.
Fiat told union leaders at the beginning of September it
would invest just under 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by the
end of 2014 to begin producing a Maserati sports utility vehicle
(SUV) at its Turin Mirafiori factory.