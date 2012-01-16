BRUSSELS Jan 16 European Union regulators
have scrapped an investigation into aid given to a car engine
project in Poland run by Italian carmaker Fiat, after
the Polish government agreed to reduce the aid to bring it in
line with EU rules.
The case concerned a project that Fiat-owned Powertrain
Technologies Poland is carrying out in Bielsko-Biala, southwest
Poland. The European Commission said in February last year that
it doubted that the aid complied with EU rules on large
investment projects because of Fiat's market share and
production capacity.
But Poland agreed in September to reduce the amount of aid
it provides the project, leading to a decision announced over
the weekend by the EU's executive, the European Commission.
"The Commission has decided to close the formal
investigation procedure ... recording that Poland has withdrawn
its notification on 16 September 2011 and will reduce the aid
amount," the EU executive said in its Official Journal published
on Saturday.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and
Sebastian Moffett)