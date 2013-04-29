MILAN, April 29 Italian carmaker Fiat sees the European car market (EU+EFTA) falling between 3 percent and 5 percent in 2013, according to a slide presentation posted on its website on Monday.

"In light of demand levels during the first quarter...the market is now seen down in the 3-5 percent range," Fiat said in the presentation.

Fiat sees Italian car sales at 1.3 million in 2013.

Earlier on Monday, the company kept its financial targets unchanged for 2013 despite the weaker European car market and falling sales in the U.S. during the first quarter. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Antonella Ciancio)