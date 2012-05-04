* Proposes new board
By Jennifer Clark
MILAN May 4 The Agnelli family's investment
company Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat-Chrysler
, named a former Goldman Sachs banker as its new chief
operating officer on Friday as it pushes ahead with plans to
overhaul its 6.8 billion-euro ($8.9 billion) investment
portfolio.
The company said it has appointed Shahriar Tadjbakhsh as
chief operating officer, to take charge of its efforts to
streamline its investment portfolio and concentrate on companies
with a global reach.
Tadjbakhsh will work with Exor's chief executive and
chairman John Elkann, heir to the Agnelli family's automotive
holdings.
Exor's focus on international development is also reflected
in a move to propose Jay Y. Lee, Samsung Electronics'
chief operating officer and president, and Mina
Gerowin, a partner at Paulson Europe LLP, to its board as
independent directors.
Tadjbakhsh joins Exor, based in Turin, from Goldman Sachs in
Japan, where he was chief operating officer for investment
banking. Prior to his posting in Japan, he worked with Goldman
in New York from 1996, before moving to Paris.
A U.S. citizen of Iranian origin, Tadjbahsh worked as a
laywer at Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton in New York and
Paris prior to joining Goldman Sachs.
Exor holds 30.4 percent of capital goods group Fiat
Industrial, 15 percent of certification company SGS
, 30.5 percent of carmaker Fiat (which controls
Chrysler) and 69.5 percent of Cushman & Wakefield, a real estate
company.
($1=0.7625 euros)
