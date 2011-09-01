HONG KONG, Sept 1 Several investment banks have approached Fiat SpA in recent weeks with a proposal to list legendary sports car maker Ferrari on the Hong Kong stock exchange, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

A potential IPO could value the company, founded by Enzo Ferrari, as much as $6.3 billion analysts estimate.

Ferrari would join global brands such as cosmetics company L'Occitane International and luggage maker Samsonite , seeking top valuations and deep pocketed investors in Asia. Fashion house Prada SpA raised nearly $2.5 billion in June, becoming the first Italian company to go public in Hong Kong.

A Fiat spokesman declined to comment when asked if meetings had been held with banks about a possible Ferrari offering. The spokesman referred to comments by Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne, repeated several times in the past few months including last week, that a Ferrari IPO "is not on the table" for the time being. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Gianni Montani in Turin; Editing by Denny Thomas)