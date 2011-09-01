* Several meetings took place recently on Ferrari listing

* Ferrari IPO would help Fiat reduce debt, boost stock (Adds comments, details on Fiat debt, Ferrari IPO plans)

By Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, Sept 1 Several investment banks have approached Fiat SpA in recent weeks with a proposal to list legendary sports car maker Ferrari on the Hong Kong stock exchange, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

A potential initial public offering could value the company, founded by Enzo Ferrari, at as much as $6.3 billion, analysts estimate. The deal would help Fiat raise funds to pay down its debt of around 5 billion euros ($7.2 billion) and could also boost the valuation of the Italian company's shares.

"Fiat hasn't made up its mind yet about the IPO, but it's certainly talking with banks about it," said a source, who declined to be named because the discussions are private.

Some meetings had been held and several others had been lined up in coming weeks to drum up support for the potential offering, four sources said.

A Fiat spokesman declined to comment when asked if meetings had been held with banks about a possible Ferrari offering. The spokesman referred to comments by Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, repeated several times in the past few months including last week, that a Ferrari IPO "is not on the table" for the time being.

Last year, Fiat said it was considering an IPO for Ferrari as a strategic option and speculation has grown ever since. Still, Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero de Montezemolo and Fiat's Marchionne have recently sought to play down a potential deal.

"It's more real than you'd think," said another banker who had met with Fiat. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Gianni Montani in Turin; Editing by Chris Lewis)