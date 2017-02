MILAN Oct 28 Preference and savings shares in Italian auto maker Fiat and truck and heavy machinery maker Fiat Industrial soared on Friday after the two groups announced plans to convert the preference and savings shares into ordinaries.

Fiat's savings shares FIAn.MI were up 16 percent and Fiat Industrial's preference shares FI_p.MI up 38 percent after the conversion announcement made after the close on Thursday.

The share conversion plans are aimed at streamlining the capital structure and meet expectations of financial markets, the companies said on Thursday. (Reporting by Michel Rose)