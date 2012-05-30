MILAN May 30 Italian automaker Fiat is
taking stock of the possibility that Greece could leave the
euro, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday, even
though it considers such an event highly unlikely.
"We are evaluating the possibility of a Greek exit, but we
consider this event very remote," said Fiat Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne on a conference call.
A Greek exit from the euro zone would force companies there
to revert to the drachma, which would likely fall sharply
against the single currency to reflect Greece's fiscal crisis.
That would restrict Greek importers' ability to pay
euro-denominated invoices, potentially inflicting big losses on
their European suppliers.
Greek car sales in April fell 56 percent year on year to
just 4,409 cars, according to figures from ACEA.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)