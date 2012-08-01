BRIEF-New York Times sets quarterly dividend of 4 cents/shr
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TURIN, Italy Aug 1 Fiat said on Wednesday it could not give indications on future investments because of the international economic crisis and the slump in the European car market.
Fiat, which also runs Chrysler, said in a statement after meeting unions in Turin it would provide information on products and plants with its third quarter results. (Reporting By Gianni Montani)
* Yamana Gold Inc says foresees a hiatus in significant expansionary capital spending after completion of Cerro Moro and Barnat Extension at Canadian malartic in 2018
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year