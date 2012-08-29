MILAN Aug 29 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Wednesday it will halt production at its Pomigliano plant for two weeks this fall because of weak car demand, as Europe's mass-market car makers take steps to cope with five years of declining car sales.

Fiat will place workers at Pomigliano, where it makes the tiny Panda compact, on a temporary layoff scheme from September 24 to 28, and from October 1 to 5, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne's pledge to update the market on the automaker's investment plans on October 30 has unions concerned that the company may be preparing to postpone investment or even shut a plant.

While Fiat's Chrysler business in the United States is profitable, Fiat is losing money in Europe like most other mass-market manufacturers.