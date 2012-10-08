MILAN Oct 8 Italian carmaker Fiat said
on Monday it was not aware of an alleged probe by stock market
regulator Consob into its liquidity position and said any
suggestion that its cash pile was lower than reported in its
statements was false.
A report in Rome-based daily Il Messaggero said Consob was
trying to determine the "size and purpose" of Fiat's cash pile,
which the carmaker has put at 22.7 billion euros.
Consob declined to comment.
"Fiat, like other listed companies, regularly receives
requests for information by Consob on several issues (including
liquidity) to which it regularly responds, but it is not aware
of any "investigation" as reported by the journalist," Fiat said
in a statement.
"Any suggestion that Fiat may not have the liquidity stated
in its financial statements is false and will be treated as such
by Fiat," Fiat said.