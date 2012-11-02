METALS-Copper steadies as U.S. dollar slips
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Copper steadied in early trading on Wednesday, after slipping overnight, as a weaker U.S. dollar limited profit taking.
MILAN Nov 2 New car sales in recessionary Italy plunged 12.39 percent in October from the same month a year ago to 116,875 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Friday.
In September, Italian car sales dropped 25.7 percent.
Earlier on Friday, car sales in France and Spain dropped 7.8 percent and 21.7 percent in October, industry groups in those countries said.
Germany fared better, where sales expanded by 0.5 percent.
Italian carmaker Fiat's market share fell slightly to 29.13 percent in October from 30.26 percent in September, according to calculations based on Ministry figures made by Reuters.
This year is shaping up to be even worse than 2011, when Italian car sales fell 10.8 percent to 1.74 million cars, dropping for the fourth year in a row.
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Copper steadied in early trading on Wednesday, after slipping overnight, as a weaker U.S. dollar limited profit taking.
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 Gold held firm on Wednesday after falling as much as 1 percent the session before, with investors waiting for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the timing of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,236 per ounce at 0054 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,237. * Data showed the U.S. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at 53.9 in February, down from 55.6 in January and expe