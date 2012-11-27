MILAN Nov 27 Italian automaker Fiat said on Tuesday it complied with a court ruling ordering it to re-hire 19 workers at its Pomigliano d'Arco plant near Naples.

A Rome appeals court ruled on Oct. 19 that the company must take back 19 employees who were members of the FIOM union and had filed a complaint about alleged discrimination.

On Oct. 31, Fiat said it will comply with the decision and therefore lay off 19 workers as a result of the decision, since falling demand for cars in Italy and across Europe meant that the workforce at the Pomigliano d'Arco factor was oversized.

Fiat did not specify on Tuesday whether it had proceeded with the 19 layoffs it said were necessary to keep staffing levels in line with market demand in the wake of the ruling.

It reiterated on Tuesday that the staff levels at the factory were "above levels necessary due to the strong drop in Italian and European market demand."

The factory is currently idled because of weak demand.