MELFI Dec 20 Carmaker Fiat will invest 1 billion euros to produce two new car models at its plant in the southern Italian town of Melfi, with production expected to start in 2014, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday.

Marchionne also said Fiat plans to use its Italian factories as a base to export cars around the world. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, writing Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca)