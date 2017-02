MILAN Oct 13 Italian auto maker Fiat SpA has completed the syndication of a three-year, 1.95 billion euros committed revolving credit facility with a syndicate of 18 banks, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The facility was signed on July 27 for an amount of 1.75 billion euros, it said.

"The syndication of the facility has been successfully closed with a large oversubscription that has allowed the facility amount to be increased to 1.95 billion euros," it said.

(Writing by Nigel Tutt)