MILAN Oct 28 The preference and savings shares of Fiat FIA_p.MI FIAn.MI and Fiat industrial FI_p.MI FIn.MI failed to open after Fiat announced a conversion programme late on Thursday.

Shares in Fiat Industrial rose more than 3 percent in early trade, before easing back to 1.8 percent by 0709 GMT, while Fiat shares were down about 2 percent.

Fiat Industrial said in a statement that it would propose an exchange ratio for the conversion of 0.7 ordinary shares for each preference share and 0.725 ordinary shares for each saving share. (Reporting by Michel Rose)